UPDATE 1-Swedish house prices rose in Q4 - Statistics Office

(Adds analyst comment, graph) STOCKHOLM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Prices of Swedish homes rose in the last quarter, the statistics office (SCB) said on Thursday, contradicting signs of a slowdown in the market shown in other data. The SCB said the average price of Swedish houses rose 1 percent in the three months to the end of December from the previous three-month period. On an annual basis, prices increased by 9 percent. The data comprises one- and two-family dwellings. Analysts said the SCB figures would soon go into reverse, however, pointing to the time lag in the data and other gauges of the housing market. "I think this is all about lagging data and we will see a downturn in the SCB's figures starting next month," Torbjorn Isaksson, chief analyst at Nordea, said. SCB measures prices the day when a property deed is transferred, while other housing statistics often use the day when the contract is signed. There could be a gap of several months between the two dates. Last month, data from Valueguard showed home prices fell for a third straight month in November. Swedes have turned pessimistic about house prices with a balance expecting declines over the next 12 months, according to banking group SEB's Housing Price Indicator. Property prices in the Nordic country have boomed over the past two decades and Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe. Swedish authorities as well as the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund, have warned the high debt levels are a serious threat to the economy. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson and Catherine Evans)