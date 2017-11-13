UPDATE 2-Sweden's FSA proposes tighter mortgage rules as housing market slows

* FSA seeks government approval for tougher mortgage rules

* Housing price gauge posts biggest drop since 2007 (Adds FSA proposal for tighter mortgage rules)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog has proposed a further tightening of mortgage repayment rules to keep a lid on spiralling debt that could spell danger for the cooling property market.

A surge in building and tougher mortgage rules have put the brakes on a 20-year bull run in the Swedish property market, but authorities remain concerned that debt levels among the highest in Europe are still rising.

The country’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) on Monday proposed new rules to force the biggest borrowers to make larger mortgage repayments in an effort to reduce risks.

“Prices have risen more than 30 percent in the past three years and the risk level is elevated,” FSA chief economist Henrik Braconier told reporters.

He said a recent fall in the Nasdaq HOX Valuguard-KTH Housing index, which was down 1.5 percent in September, was insignificant compared with increases over recent years.

“It is not a catastrophe if prices fall a little,” he said.

With the economy growing strongly, unemployment relatively low and interest rates at rock bottom, most analysts do not expect a crash, but there are signs of weakness.

Monday’s Housing Price Indicator from banking group SEB registered its second-biggest drop ever, falling by 39 points. The only steeper fall was at the start of the global financial crisis 10 years ago.

SEB said 43 percent of households expect prices to rise over the coming year, down from 66 percent the previous month. The number expecting prices to decline doubled to 32 percent.

Real estate agents have reported prices falling over the past month and fresh figures from Nasdaq HOX Valuguard-KTH due on Tuesday are expected to show further falls.

Shares in property developers have also slumped, hit by a glut in the market and increased caution among buyers. The Swedish crown, meanwhile, has weakened and mortgage bond spreads widened.

Against this backdrop, a delicate balancing act is required.

“I‘m not against the (FSA‘s) measure in principle, it is (just) that the timing is wrong,” said Swedbank chief economist Anna Breman.

“It is good that the market is calming down, but you don’t want to spark a bigger price fall, which would have considerable negative effects on the Swedish economy.”

Ireland, Portugal and Spain are only now pulling clear of the mess created when their housing bubbles burst a decade ago.

The FSA said the rules, which need to be approved by the government, will force new borrowers who take loans of more than 450 percent of their gross income to pay off an additional 1 percent of their mortgage every year.

The measure will affect about 15 percent of new borrowers, the FSA said.