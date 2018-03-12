FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 7:51 AM / in 14 hours

Swedish house price expectations rise to +4 in March - SEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 12 (Reuters) - Swedes turned positive on developments in the housing market over the coming year, according to banking group SEB’s Housing Price Indicator for March, published on Monday.

SEB’s indicator, showing the balance between households forecasting rising or falling prices, rose to +4 in March from -7 in February.

“The beginning of the year is usually a strong period and the increase during the past two months could be partly due to seasonal factors,” SEB economist Elisabet Kopelman said.“Still, improving sentiment lends further support to our expectations of an only modest downturn on the housing market.”

The number of households expecting prices to increase rose to 38 percent from 34 percent the previous month. That compared with 34 (41) percent who expect prices to decline.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson

