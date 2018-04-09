Swedish house price expectations rise to 7 in April - SEB

STOCKHOLM, April 9 (Reuters) - Swedes are more positive on developments in the housing market over the coming year, according to banking group SEB’s Housing Price Indicator for April, published on Monday.

SEB’s indicator, showing the balance between households forecasting rising or falling prices, rose to 7 in April from 4 in March.

Many Swedes still feel a “genuine uncertainty” about housing prices, SEB economist Jens Magnusson said in a statement.

The number of households expecting prices to increase rose to 40 percent in April from 38 percent in the previous month. That compared with 33 (34) percent who expect prices to decline. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)