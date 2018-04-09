FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 9, 2018 / 6:40 AM / in 5 hours

Swedish house price expectations rise to 7 in April - SEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 9 (Reuters) - Swedes are more positive on developments in the housing market over the coming year, according to banking group SEB’s Housing Price Indicator for April, published on Monday.

SEB’s indicator, showing the balance between households forecasting rising or falling prices, rose to 7 in April from 4 in March.

Many Swedes still feel a “genuine uncertainty” about housing prices, SEB economist Jens Magnusson said in a statement.

The number of households expecting prices to increase rose to 40 percent in April from 38 percent in the previous month. That compared with 33 (34) percent who expect prices to decline. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.