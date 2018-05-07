Swedish house expectations rise to 11 in May - SEB

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Swedes are more positive on developments in the housing market over the coming year, banking group SEB’s Housing Price Indicator for May, showed on Monday.

SEB’s indicator, showing the balance between households forecasting rising or falling prices, rose to 11 in May from 7 in April.

“The improving Housing Price Indicator suggests that recent signs of stabilization will be sustained and supports our forecast that the setback in home prices will be limited,” SEB economist Elisabet Kopelman said in a statement.

The number of households expecting prices to increase rose to 42 percent in May from 40 percent in the previous month. That compared with 31 percent who expect prices to decline. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)