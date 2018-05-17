FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedish housing starts fall 13 pct yr/yr in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 17 (Reuters) - The number of housing starts in Sweden fell 13 percent to 14,450 in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2017, the Statistics Office (SCB) said on Thursday.

It was the first time that housing starts fell in the first quarter since 2012, the Statistics Office said.

A shortage of housing and soaring prices have sparked a construction boom in the last couple of years, but the market has stuttered in recent months and analysts expect housing starts to decline sharply, weighing on economic growth in the quarters ahead.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard

