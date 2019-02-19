Swedish housing starts fall 16 pct yr/yr in 2018 - Stats Office

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swedish housing starts fell 16 percent in 2018 from a year earlier, preliminary figures from the Statistics Office (SCB) showed on Tuesday.

Construction of around 53,000 apartments began in 2018 against 62,879 housing starts in 2017, it said in a statement.

A shortage of housing, soaring prices and low interest rates sparked a building boom over the last decade. But prices have cooled and property developers have begun sharply reducing the number of projects they begin as they try to get rid of unsold units.