CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Swedish c.bank rate hike seen as done deal as inflation picks up

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The pace of inflation in Sweden picked up in November, data showed on Wednesday, giving a boost to the central bank’s plan to end a period of nearly five years with negative interest rates when it meets next week.

The Riksbank cut rates below zero in 2015 to head off the threat of Japanese-style deflation as a crisis in the euro zone spilled over to Sweden. Growth and prices have picked up, but it has proved hard to reverse the course of monetary policy.

The central bank has only hiked once since rates went negative, and the majority of rate-setters are worried about long-term effects, not least, on surging house prices and mortgage borrowing.

At its most recent meeting in October is said it saw room to hike before the end of the year despite a slowing economy, inflation well below target and uncertainty over developments in the global economy.

With inflation close to the 2% target, the Riksbank is likely to carry out its threat.

“There is a lot that points to a hike next week, it’s close to a ‘done deal’,” Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson said.

Consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.1 percent in November from the previous month and were up 1.7 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast November CPIF inflation at 1.6%. The Riksbank forecast was 1.71%. The crown hit its strongest level against the euro since April after the figures.

GOOD ENOUGH

Nevertheless, many analysts question the need for a rate hike. The Riksbank’s own forecasts show inflation will not be stable at the 2% target for a couple of years. An overshoot is highly unlikely.

Furthermore, the economy has been sluggish and recent figures point to a tough fourth quarter. PMI figures show activity in the manufacturing sector was at its weakest since 2012 in November.

However, the majority of rate-setters at the Riksbank point to headline inflation that is “good enough” and say policy will remain highly supportive even if rates rise next week.

Only Deputy Governor Per Jansson - who said in October he did not support the planned hike - remains concerned about inflation. Jansson has also fretted that a hike would put the Riksbank out of sync with major central banks.

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates later on Wednesday after a cut in October. The ECB is also expected to announce no change when it meets on Thursday.

Central banks in Japan and Australia could cut rates further.

The Riksbank publishes its next policy decision on Dec. 19.

