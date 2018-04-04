Swedish FSA says plans no new measures to curb household debt

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - The head of the Swedish financial watchdog said on Wednesday there are no new measures to curb household debt in the pipeline after a recent tightening of its amortization requirement.

“We are not planning any new measures,” Erik Thedeen said at a press conference.

The watchdog has introduced a number of regulations in recent years to cool an overheated housing market including higher mortgage risk weights for banks, a loan-to-value cap and recently, tougher mortgage repayment requirements.

In its annual report on the Swedish mortgage market, published earlier on Wednesday, the watchdog said many households continue to take out large mortgages relative to their incomes though resilience to meet higher interest payments meant risks of substantial bank losses were limited.