March 15, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Nordea AGM approves HQ-move to Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Nordea , the Nordic region’s biggest bank, approved the board’s proposal to move headquarters to Finland from Sweden at the banks annual general meeting on Thursday.

The move, aimed at cutting the costs of complying with Swedish regulations and to come under the supervision of the European Central Bank, is the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that a major bank has shifted its headquarters to avoid tougher rules.

Nordea expects one-off savings of around 0.9 to 1.2 billion Euros from the move. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Simon Johnson)

