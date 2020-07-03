Swedish services PMI bounces back to 49.2 points in June

STOCKHOLM, July 3 (Reuters) - Activity in Sweden’s service sector recovered in June, a survey showed on Friday, as the negative effects on the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic tapered off.

Swedish services PMI rose to 49.2 points from an upwardly revised 41.6 points in May, helped by the easing of restrictions aimed at slowing the pandemic, compilers Silf and Swedbank said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the compilers said its PMI for the manufacturing sector rose to 47.3 in June from an upwardly revised 40 points the month before. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)