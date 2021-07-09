Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Swedish PM Lofven names unchanged cabinet

By Reuters Staff

STOCKHOLM, July 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reappointed his previous cabinet of Social Democrats and Greens on Friday following his re-election as premier this week.

Lofven resigned last month after losing a no-confidence vote but got re-elected by parliament on Wednesday. He reappointed Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson as finance minister and Ann Linde as foreign minister.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

