Swedish PM Lofven names unchanged cabinet

STOCKHOLM, July 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reappointed his previous cabinet of Social Democrats and Greens on Friday following his re-election as premier this week.
Lofven resigned last month after losing a no-confidence vote but got re-elected by parliament on Wednesday. He reappointed Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson as finance minister and Ann Linde as foreign minister.
Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.