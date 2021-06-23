Swedish Left Party says political situation difficult after Centre drops rent reform demand

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - The leader of Sweden’s Left party said on Wednesday the political situation was still difficult after the Centre Party said it was ready to drop its demand that the government coalition goes ahead with reform of the rental market.

“This is a positive message for the country’s tenants,” party leader Nooshi Dagostar said in a comment texted to Reuters. “The political situation is still difficult,” she added.

The rent reform plan led parliament to pass a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven earlier this week.