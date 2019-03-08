Sweden's decision on joining Europe bank union linked to euro membership -regulator

STOCKHOLM, March 8 (Reuters) - Sweden’s decision on whether to be part of Europe’s banking union should be determined by whether or not the country joins the euro zone, the head of the Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Friday.

“In my view, the decision of whether or not to participate in the Banking Union should follow from our stance as a nation with regards to the single currency,” Erik Thedeen said in the text of a speech published by the FSA.

He said that there was already convergence in banking supervision and that new regulations would further limit flexibility at a national level.