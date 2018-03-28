Swedish retail sales rise 0.3 pct in February m/m

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Sweden rose 0.3 percent in February from January and increased 1.5 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The data compared with expectations for a monthly increase of 0.3 percent and an annual rise of 1.7 percent. SWEDISH RETAIL SALES FEB 2018 JAN 2018* F'cast Monthly percentage change +0.3 +0.1 +0.3 Annual percentage change +1.5 +1.1* +1.7 (*January retail sales were revised from a rise of 1.2 percent) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)