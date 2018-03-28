FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 7:50 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Swedish retail sales rise 0.3 pct in February m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Sweden rose 0.3 percent in
February from January and increased 1.5 percent from a year earlier, the
statistics office said on Wednesday.
    The data compared with expectations for a monthly increase of 0.3 percent
and an annual rise of 1.7 percent.


 SWEDISH RETAIL SALES          FEB 2018        JAN 2018*     F'cast
 Monthly percentage change      +0.3            +0.1          +0.3
 Annual percentage change       +1.5            +1.1*         +1.7
 
(*January retail sales were revised from a rise of 1.2 percent)

 (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
