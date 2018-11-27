Financials
Swedish FSA says banks strong but rate volatility could be a test

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s banking sector is strong, but could face challenges if there are big fluctuations in interest rates, the country’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

“Higher interest rates in the next few years could reduce risk-taking and thus dampen the build-up of risk,” the FSA said in its twice-yearly stability report.

“However, unexpectedly large interest rate fluctuations and uncertain global developments could also test the financial sector’s resilience.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

