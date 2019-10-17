Swedish Statistics Office says jobless figures suspect

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Recent Swedish jobless figures - which that have shown a sharp rise in unemployment and led to calls for the central bank to postpone planned interest rate hikes - are suspect, the country’s Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said it had identified problems in the way it has gathered data for the unemployment survey, with numbers affected as far back as June 2018.

This had led to a slight overestimation of the numbers of employed people in 2018, and an underestimate since summer 2019.