Swedish labour board raises jobless forecasts to 9.4% 2020, 11.0% 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s labour board expects unemployment to jump to 9.4% in 2020 and 11.0% in 2021 from 6.9% in 2019 as the economy slows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result of the pandemic and its effects on the Swedish economy and the labour market, unemployment is expected to rise until the beginning of 2021, peaking at 11.4% and then slowly declining,” the Swedish Public Employment Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The board’s previous jobless forecasts, from December, were for 7.2% and 7.4%, in 2020 and 2021 respectively.