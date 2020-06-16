UPDATE 1-Swedish labour board says joblessness to peak at 11.4% in 2021

* Labour board sees lengthy labour market crisis

* Government sees economy contracting around 7% in 2020 (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s labour board expects unemployment to jump to 9.4% in 2020 and 11.0% in 2021 from 6.9% in 2019 as the economy slows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board’s previous jobless forecasts, from December, were for 7.2% and 7.4% in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

“As a result of the pandemic and its effects on the Swedish economy and the labour market, unemployment is expected to rise until the beginning of 2021, peaking at 11.4% and then slowly declining,” the Swedish Public Employment Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

“However, there is considerable uncertainty about future developments due to the ongoing crisis,” it said in a statement.

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on May 26 the economy was on track to shrink 7% this year. The government gave two scenarios in its spring budget on April 15, one of a milder contraction of around 4% and one of a 10% dip.

Unemployment was 8.5 percent in May, according to the labour board’s latest figures. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)