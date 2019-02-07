UPDATE 1-Vattenfall looks to add more wind projects in 2019 - CEO

(Adds detail, background, quote)

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall will look to invest in more wind power projects in 2019, Chief Executive Magnus Hall told Reuters on Thursday.

Thanks to hedging contracts, the company’s profit will be little affected if average power prices fall this year from the high levels seen in 2018, he added.

Hedging, however, together with higher spending on investment and a lower result in district heating as fuel costs rose, was behind Vattenfall’s weaker EBIT and underlying operating profit, despite increased net sales.

Average power prices rose last year in Europe due to a cold winter that increased demand for electricity and heat, combined with an unusually dry and warm summer that affected nuclear power plants and hydropower dam levels.

“We are trying to take out volatility, that is why we are hedging,” Hall said.

“We will be looking to other wind projects. We need to create a pipeline so we have projects that we can go for.”

Vattenfall said its 2018 net sales rose 16 percent to 156.8 billion crowns ($17 billion), but its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and underlying operating profit fell 5 percent and 14 percent respectively.