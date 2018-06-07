FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedish parliament votes down bill to cap welfare firms' profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s parliament on Thursday voted down a bill to cap profits for companies working in the tax-funded welfare sector with opposition parties uniting against the minority centre-left government.

In January, the government of the Social Democrats and Greens proposed to limit profits for tax-funded private schools and elderly care providers to seven percent of operating capital plus the return on government bonds.

Such a cap would hit education firms like as Academedia and Engelska Skolan but also several private equity-owned firms.

The government had also planned to cap profits made by tax-funded healthcare companies, but dropped that part of the proposal earlier. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

