Macquarie's Green Investment Group to buy 43 MW Swedish wind farm

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - Macquarie-owned Green Investment Group (GIG) will acquire a Swedish 43-megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm project from developer OX2, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Located in the Jonkoping municipality in southern Sweden, the Hornamossen wind farm consists of 10 Siemens Gamesa turbines.

GIG has secured a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Axpo Nordic, it said, and after this deal it has a PPA portfolio totalling about 1 gigawatt of onshore wind power capacity in Sweden.

That is equivalent to over 10% of Sweden’s installed onshore wind capacity.

The company did not disclose the value of the transaction.

OX2 is expected to commence the farm’s construction in early July 2019 and commercial operations are due in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Green Investment Group was acquired by Macquarie Group in 2017 from the UK government. It invests in green infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)