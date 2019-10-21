Vattenfall and Wallenstam cancel major offshore wind park plan in Sweden

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall and its partner Wallenstam have called off efforts to develop a joint offshore wind project in Sweden, Vattenfall said on Monday, after the country’s military rejected a revised plan for the development.

The partners, through a joint company called Taggen Vindpark, already had a permit since 2012 to build a 300 megawatt (MW) park off the southern coast of Sweden, able to power just over 200,000 households.

They sought, however, to change details of the permit in order to build taller and fewer wind turbines, asking for a maximum of 40 units of up to 220 metres.

“Ιt is regrettable that we are now forced to shelve a major renewable energy project... Τhe Swedish military said no, not only to the change in the application, but to the project as such,” Vattenfall said in a statement.

The company added that the reason the armed forces did not approve the project was that there is a military exercise area nearby, some 25 kilometres from the proposed park. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)