Sweden could scrap onshore wind subsidy by end-2021 -energy minister

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sweden aims to scrap subsidies for onshore wind farm developments at around the same time as Norway, which is halting its program at the end of 2021, Swedish Energy Minister Anders Ygeman told Reuters.

Onshore wind farms are already profitable without subsidies, the minister said on the sidelines of a conference, adding that he will seek to spur investment by expanding an existing framework that pinpoints relevant acreage for development. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)