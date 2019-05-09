CORRECTED-Tobacco group Swedish Match's Q1 operating profit just tops forecasts

(Corrects to read non-tobacco nicotine product, paragraph 1)

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Match posted on Thursday a slightly bigger than expected rise in first-quarter profit helped by U.S. sales growth for its relatively new non-tobacco nicotine product and better profitability for its rolled leaf cigars.

Operating profit at the Swedish tobacco group rose to 1.19 billion crowns ($123.7 million) from a year-ago 1.05 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.17 billion.