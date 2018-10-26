FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish Match Q3 operating profit just above expectations

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Swedish Match reported on Friday a slightly bigger rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit and said growth was strong for its moist snuff “snus” and tobacco free nicotine pouches outside Scandinavia.

It did however not repeat a full-year forecast given in July for operating losses, if any, for snus and nicotine pouches outside Scandinavia to be nominal.

Operating profit rose to 1.31 billion crowns ($143.5 million) from a year-ago 1.09 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.25 billion.

Operating margin at the snus, snuff and nicotine pouch division widened to 47.0 percent from 45.2 percent, matching expectations.

$1 = 9.1266 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm

