Swedish Match's Q3 operating profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Swedish Match reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit on Friday, driven by strong sales growth of its nicotine pouches in the United States.

Operating profit rose to 1.59 billion Swedish crowns ($164.6 million) from 1.31 billion in the same period of last year. Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 1.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 9.6624 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton, editing by Anna Ringstrom)