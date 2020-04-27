Healthcare
April 27, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tobacco group Swedish Match Q1 profit beats forecast

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Swedish Match posted on Monday a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter profit and said the COVID-19 pandemic would hit results in the second quarter after giving a boost in January through March.

Operating profit grew to 1.59 billion Swedish crowns ($159.2 million) from 1.19 billion a year earlier. The mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of five analysts had been for a rise to 1.46 billion crowns.

$1 = 9.9884 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

