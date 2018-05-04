FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2018 / 6:46 AM / in an hour

Tobacco group Swedish Match Q1 profit, snus margin beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Wet snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported on Friday a bigger first-quarter operating profit than expected and predicted a growing but competitive Scandinavian snus market in 2018.

Operating profit fell to 1.05 billion crowns ($119 million) from a year-ago 1.24 billion which included one-off gains of 238 million. The mean forecast in Reuters’ poll of analysts was for 1.03 billion.

The operating margin for snus and snuff widened more than expected to 45.0 percent from 41.2 percent, against a forecast 43.2 percent. The margin for the Other Tobacco Products division, which includes cigars, shrank. ($1 = 8.8080 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.