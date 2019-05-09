Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2019 / 6:31 AM / in an hour

Tobacco group Swedish Match's Q1 operating profit just tops forecasts

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Match posted on Thursday a slightly bigger than expected rise in first-quarter profit helped by U.S. sales growth for its relatively new nicotine-free product and better profitability for its rolled leaf cigars.

Operating profit at the Swedish tobacco group rose to 1.19 billion crowns ($123.7 million) from a year-ago 1.05 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.17 billion. ($1 = 9.6157 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below