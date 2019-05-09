Tobacco group Swedish Match's Q1 operating profit just tops forecasts

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Match posted on Thursday a slightly bigger than expected rise in first-quarter profit helped by U.S. sales growth for its relatively new nicotine-free product and better profitability for its rolled leaf cigars.

Operating profit at the Swedish tobacco group rose to 1.19 billion crowns ($123.7 million) from a year-ago 1.05 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.17 billion. ($1 = 9.6157 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)