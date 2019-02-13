Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2019 / 7:31 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Tobacco group Swedish Match's Q4 profit just above expectations

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Swedish Match posted on Wednesday a fourth-quarter operating profit just above expectations and said it would roll out its nicotine-free product across the United States in 2019.

Operating profit edged up to 1.20 billion Swedish crowns ($129.7 million) from a year-ago 1.18 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for an unchanged profit.

Swedish Match proposed a dividend of 10.50 crowns per share, up from 9.20 crowns for 2017 and in line with expectations. ($1 = 9.2531 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

