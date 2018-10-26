UPDATE 1-Tobacco group Swedish Match profit rise beats forecast

* Q3 EBIT 1.3 bln SEK vs consensus 1.25 bln SEK

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Swedish Match reported a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit on Friday and said growth was strong for its moist snuff “snus” and tobacco-free nicotine pouches outside Scandinavia.

Operating profit at the group, whose biggest business is snus in Scandinavia, rose to 1.31 billion crowns ($144 million) from a year-ago 1.09 billion, against Reuters poll forecast for 1.25 billion.

The snuff and cigar maker has expanded in the U.S. cigar market in recent years and is pushing for similar success in the country with snus, which is banned elsewhere in Europe and whose home market is crowded.

More recently, it has also stepped up efforts to grow within the still small but fast-growing non-tobacco nicotine pouch segment in the United States with its ZYN product, as well as in Scandinavia.

“For international snus and nicotine pouches, we have now for two consecutive quarters reported positive operating results, stemming from strong volume growth for ZYN, improved pricing, and reduced marketing spending for U.S. snus,” CEO Lars Dahlgren said in a statement.

The group is building a plant in the United States for non-tobacco nicotine pouches, and is increasing output in its home market.

However, Swedish Match did not repeat a forecast given in July that its wet snuff “snus” and tobacco-free nicotine pouches outside the core Scandinavian market would only make a small loss, if any, for the full year.

The operating margin at its key snus, snuff and nicotine pouch division widened in the quarter to 47.0 percent from 45.2 percent, in line with expectations. ($1 = 9.1266 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard and David Evans)