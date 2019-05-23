Sovereign wealth funds hike investments in venture capital -report

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth funds invested more equity in unlisted technology companies in 2018 than in any year since 2015, new research showed on Thursday, as public markets shrank due to fewer initial public offerings and large share repurchases.

The commitment of wealth funds to early-stage firms doubled from the previous year, while the number of transactions at the growth-capital stage rose by over 40%, according to the 2018 International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) Annual Report.