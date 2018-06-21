FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Swiggy raises additional $210 mln funding led by Naspers, DST Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Indian online food delivery service provider Swiggy said on Thursday it raised another $210 million in its biggest ever funding, led by South African internet and entertainment group Naspers Ltd and Hong Kong-based internet investment group DST Global.

Existing shareholder Meituan-Dianping, a China-based provider of on-demand online services, and new investor Coatue Management also participated in the Series G funding.

Swiggy, which was founded in 2014 and has 35,000 restaurant partners and 40,000 delivery executives across 15 cities, would use the funds to ramp up its supply chain network and double its technology headcount, the company said.

Swiggy has so far raised $465 million in seven rounds of funding. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
