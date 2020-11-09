Swire Properties sells HK office tower to Gaw-led consortium for $1.27 bln

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swire Properties Ltd has agreed to sell an office tower in eastern Hong Kong Island to a consortium comprising a fund managed by real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners and other partners for HK$9.85 billion ($1.27 billion).

Hong Kong-listed property arm of Swire Pacific Ltd has agreed to sell the entire office building, Cityplaza One, to Rocha Land Ltd, in a move to realise cash from its investment for use in general working capital, Swire Properties said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.

The property group said the deal is part of its ongoing business strategy of disposing certain non-core assets to enable the company to recycle capital and channel it to new projects.

“We remain committed to Hong Kong and to our long-term investment strategy in our home market,” an official with Swire Properties said in a statement. “We’re confident in the Hong Kong office market’s long-term outlook.”

Swire Properties said the deal will be settled partly by cash and by the issue of shares representing 37% of the holding company of Rocha Land, which in turn will represent an indirect equity interest of 37% in the Cityplaza One property.

Swire Properties is expected to record a gain on disposal of about HK$2.01 billion on a statutory basis, while Swire Pacific is expected to record an attributable gain on disposal of about HK$1.65 billion on a statutory basis, it added.

Separately, Swire Pacific’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is undergoing a restructuring, recently announcing that it will slash 5,900 jobs and end its regional carrier as it grapples with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.