Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1 IPTs

By Jon Penner LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Issuer: Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1 Originator: Cembra Cembra Money Bank Leads: Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank Timing: today's business Cl CHF (m) M/F CE(%) WAL EFM Yield IPTs A Aaa/AAA 12.1 4.0 03/2024 -0.02% to +0.03% Collateral highlights: The notes will be secured by a portfolio of Swiss auto leases extended to private and commercial customers. Aggregate portfolio balance of provisional pool: CHF 470,044,257; Number of lease contracts: 22,363; Average balance per lease contract: CHF 21,019; Vehicle Type: 36.2% new / 63.8% used; Client Type: 90.7% private / 9.3% commercial; weighted average remaining term: 44 months. (Reporting by Chris Moore)