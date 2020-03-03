Financials
March 3, 2020 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1 yield set

Jon Penner, IFR News

2 Min Read

    By Jon Penner
    LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Issuer: Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1
Originator: Cembra Cembra Money Bank 
Leads: Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank
Minimum size now CHF225m, coupon/yield set at 0%.
Books will close at 11.45am CET, pricing shortly thereafter
 Cl  CHF (m)   M/F      CE(%)   WAL   EFM        Yield IPTs    Yield     Spread
                                                               set       
 A   min 200   Aaa/AAA  12.1    4.0   03/2024    -0.02% to     0%        MS+78.8
                                                 +0.03%                  
    Collateral highlights: The notes will be secured by a portfolio of Swiss auto leases
extended to private and commercial customers. Aggregate portfolio balance of provisional pool:
CHF 470,044,257; Number of lease contracts: 22,363; Average balance per lease contract: CHF
21,019; Vehicle Type: 36.2% new / 63.8% used; Client Type: 90.7% private / 9.3% commercial;
weighted average remaining term: 44 months.

 (Reporting by Chris Moore)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
