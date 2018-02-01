FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 1, 2018 / 1:37 PM / in an hour

Swiss ban Gazprombank from new private clients after laundering breaches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority on Thursday banned Gazprombank Switzerland from accepting new private clients until further notice after finding serious shortcomings in its anti-money laundering processes.

An investigation initiated in light of Panama Papers revelations found the Swiss subsidiary of the Russian state-owned bank to be in serious breach of anti-money laundering due dilligence requirements between 2006 and 2016.

“The bank failed to carry out adequate economic background clarifications into business relationships and transactions with increased money laundering risks,” FINMA said in a statement. “No new relationships with private clients may be accepted and existing relationships must be strictly monitored.”

Gazprom (Switzerland) in a separate statement said it accepted FINMA’s decision. It noted the measures related exclusively to its business with private clients, adding it is primarily engaged in corporate banking. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.