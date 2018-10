LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s highest court ruled on Wednesday against prosecutors seeking to extend the country’s bank secrecy law to cover whistleblowers wherever they are in the world.

In a case that drew international scrutiny, the court by a 3-2 majority rejected an appeal by Zurich prosecutors in a case involving former private banker Rudolf Elmer. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by Michael Shields)