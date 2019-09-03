Swiss National Bank declines comment on franc strength after unveiling new 100 note

BERN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan declined to comment on Tuesday on the value of the franc, which has recently risen to its highest level in two years against the euro, or measures the SNB was taking to reduce its value.

Switzerland’s central bank unveiled its new 100 franc note on Tuesday - the last of its overhaul of the country’s notes which have increased in value following the safe-haven currency’s recent surge in value.

The new note, featuring a design of a channel bringing water down from a mountain, will enter circulation on Thursday, Sept. 12, and follows the launch of new designs for the 10, 20, 50, 200 and 1,000 franc notes over the last three years.