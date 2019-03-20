Bonds News
March 20, 2019

Swiss banks may tighten mortgage lending guidelines

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss Banking Association may tighten self-regulation rules on lending for investment in residential properties amid officials’ concerns about overheating in the market, the bank lobby said on Wednesday.

Shortening amortisation periods and reducing loan-to-value ratios might be appropriate steps should consultations with authorities show a need to act, the group said, adding a task force would report its findings in the second quarter.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal

