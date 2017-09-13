FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 150 mln Sfr of 2030 bond, 247.45 mln Sfr of 2058 bond
#Switzerland Market Report
September 13, 2017 / 9:35 AM / in a month

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 150 mln Sfr of 2030 bond, 247.45 mln Sfr of 2058 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    27 May 2030
                                  
 Auction date                     13 Sep 2017
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               150
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                105.50
 Yield (pct)                      0.064
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.1
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    315
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     13 Sep 2107
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               247.45
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                105.05
 Yield (pct)                      0.366
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.19
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    295.35
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

