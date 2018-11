ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date 27 June 2032 Auction date 14 Nov 2018 Allotted (mln Sfr) 111.2 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 103.50 Yield (pct) 0.238 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 3.2 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 351.45 (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)