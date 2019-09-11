TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2027 and 2034 bonds

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (%) 3.25 Maturity date 27 June 2027 Auction date 11 Sept 2019 Allotted (mln Sfr) 93.69 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (%) 132.75 Yield (%) -0.822 Alloc at issue price (%) 100 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 154.69 Coupon (%) 0 Maturity date 26 June 2034 Auction date 11 Sept 2019 Allotted (mln Sfr) 111.175 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (%) 107.25 Yield (%) -0.473 Alloc at issue price (%) 100 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 171.175 (Berlin Speed Desk)