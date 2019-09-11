Switzerland Market Report
TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2027 and 2034 bonds

    BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday:
    
 Coupon (%)                       3.25
 Maturity date                    27 June 2027
                                  
 Auction date                     11 Sept 2019
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               93.69
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (%)                  132.75
 Yield (%)                        -0.822
 Alloc at issue price (%)         100
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    154.69
 
 Coupon (%)                       0
 Maturity date                    26 June 2034
                                  
 Auction date                     11 Sept 2019
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               111.175
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (%)                  107.25
 Yield (%)                        -0.473
 Alloc at issue price (%)         100
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    171.175
 
 (Berlin Speed Desk)
