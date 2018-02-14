FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2029, 2055 bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.00
 Maturity date                    June 22, 2029
                                  
 Auction date                     Feb 14, 2018
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               248.3
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                97.70
 Yield (pct)                      0.206
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.17
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    538.00
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    May 24, 2055
                                  
 Auction date                     Feb 14, 2018
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               213.4
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                93.50
 Yield (pct)                      0.699
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.15
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    246.40
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
