TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2029, 2055 bonds

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.00 Maturity date June 22, 2029 Auction date Feb 14, 2018 Allotted (mln Sfr) 248.3 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 97.70 Yield (pct) 0.206 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.17 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 538.00 Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date May 24, 2055 Auction date Feb 14, 2018 Allotted (mln Sfr) 213.4 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 93.50 Yield (pct) 0.699 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.15 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 246.40 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)