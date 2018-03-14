TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2030, 2058 bonds

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date 27 May 2030 Auction date 14 March 2018 Allotted (mln Sfr) 91.2 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 103.00 Yield (pct) 0.249 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.7 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 248.20 Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date 30 May 2058 Auction date 14 March 2018 Allotted (mln Sfr) 76.85 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 94.00 Yield (pct) 0.671 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.3 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 99.35 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)