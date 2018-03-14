FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
March 14, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2030, 2058 bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.5
 Maturity date                    27 May 2030
                                  
 Auction date                     14 March 2018
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               91.2
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                103.00
 Yield (pct)                      0.249
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.7
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    248.20
 Coupon (pct)                     0.5
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     14 March 2018
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               76.85
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                94.00
 Yield (pct)                      0.671
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.3
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    99.35
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.