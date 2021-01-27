Swiss, Britain deepen talks on financial sector agreement

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The finance ministers of Switzerland and Britain deepened talks on Wednedsday seeking to reach an agreement on mutual recognition within the financial sector, the Swiss government said.

“In addition, Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak agreed on a normalisation in the area of stock exchange equivalence from 3 February 2021,” the Swiss finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)