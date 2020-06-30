Switzerland and UK to cooperate more closely on financial services

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss and British finance ministers signed a joint statement on Tuesday pledging to deepen their cooperation in the area of financial services, Switzerland’s finance ministry said in a statement.

In a virtual meeting, the ministers agreed they wanted to reach an agreement that would enable cross-border market access for financial services relating to insurance, banking, asset management and capital market infrastructure, the ministry said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)