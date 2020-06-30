Financials
June 30, 2020 / 4:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Switzerland and UK to cooperate more closely on financial services

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss and British finance ministers signed a joint statement on Tuesday pledging to deepen their cooperation in the area of financial services, Switzerland’s finance ministry said in a statement.

In a virtual meeting, the ministers agreed they wanted to reach an agreement that would enable cross-border market access for financial services relating to insurance, banking, asset management and capital market infrastructure, the ministry said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below