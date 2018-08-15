Stronger economic growth increases Swiss budget surplus

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland projected on Wednesday a 2018 budget surplus of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.31 billion), up from its previous projection of 300 million francs, as a stronger economic upswing boosted the state’s coffers.

The government said the increase reflected 1.3 billion francs in higher tax receipts and 700 million francs of lower-than-expected spending during the year.

The Swiss economy is forecast to grow at a nominal rate of 3 percent this year, instead of the 2.3 percent figure featured in the original estimates, the government said.

The Swiss government had said in June it expected a budget surplus of 1.3 billion Swiss francs next year due to higher tax receipts and the rejection of a corporate tax reform project last year.

Switzerland ran a federal budget surplus of 2.98 billion Swiss francs last year, far better than the deficit originally planned as tax revenue surpassed expectations.

In February it projected structural surpluses of 1.1 billion francs in 2019, 1.0 billion in 2020 and 1.9 billion in 2021. ($1 = 0.9965 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)