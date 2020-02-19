Swiss 2019 budget surplus again beats forecasts

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland ran a federal budget surplus of 3.60 billion Swiss francs ($3.7 billion) in 2019 as higher-than-expected revenue and a spending undershoot kept state finances firmly in the green.

Even without one-off income including 376 million francs raised in an auction for fifth-generation mobile phone frequencies, the surplus hit 3.06 billion francs, well above the 1.22 billion budgeted, the government said on Wednesday.

That beat the 2.6 billion franc surplus the government had projected as recently as October.

Switzerland ran a 2018 federal budget surplus 10 times greater than planned as tax revenue overshot projections and the state kept a tight grip on spending.

On Wednesday it projected preliminary structural budget surpluses - which adjust for swings in the economy - of 1.1 billion francs in 2021, 0.6 billion in 2022 and 0.9 billion in 2023. ($1 = 0.9835 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)